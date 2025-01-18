New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman Manoj Kumar inaugurated the national-level Khadi exhibition at the Maha Kumbh, in Kumbh Nagri, Prayagraj on Friday.

The exhibition will be held in Prayagraj till February 26 and will showcase a total of 152 stalls, with 98 displaying Khadi products and 54 products from village industries.

Also Read | Surat Shocker: Minor Girl Throws Foetus Near Drain in Gujarat As Instagram Lover Flees After Giving Her Abortion Pills, Investigation Underway.

Manoj Kumar said that Mahakumbh is not only a festival of faith but also a symbol of Indian culture, tradition, and self-reliance.

He said Khadi and Village Industries is reaching new heights under the Prime Minister's call for 'Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion, Khadi for Transformation'.

Also Read | SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Extended Registration Window for 600 Posts Closes Tomorrow, Know Steps To Apply at sbi.co.in.

The exhibition features products from more than 20 states. The Chairman urged the pilgrims and visitors to visit the Khadi exhibition and promote the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

Highlighting the progress made in the past 10 years, Kumar said the production of Khadi and Village Industries has increased from Rs 26,000 crore to Rs one lakh crore.

He said the sale of Khadi and Village Industries products has increased from Rs. 31,000 crore to Rs 1.55 lakh crore and employment opportunities have increased by 43.65 per cent, benefiting 1.87 crore people. In the last financial year, 10.17 lakh new jobs were created, he said.

The Chairman also mentioned that more than 1.4 lakh artisans are employed through over 450 Khadi institutions in Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar said the 'Khadi Revolution' has played a significant role in strengthening India's rural economy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)