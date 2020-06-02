India News | Labourer Hangs Himself from Tree in UP

Fatehpur (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) A labourer, who had returned from Ahmedabad recently, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Ram Bahadur, 42, was found hanging from the tree in Budvan village here, Station House Officer, Khaga, Satyendra Singh said.

Also Read | Over Rs 53,000 Cr of Financial Assistance Given Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Scheme, Says PM Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 2, 2020.

He said the migrant labourer had returned from Ahmedbad on May 14 and was quarantined at a tubewell shed near forest area.

"Initial probe suggested that Ram Bahadur was a drunkard due to which he committed suicide. We are awaiting post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death," the SHO added.

Also Read | Moody's Downgrades India's Ratings to Baa3, Maintains Negative Outlook.

Ram Bahadur's brother-in-law Sarvesh has alleged that he was killed and hanged from a tree as he protested a love affair of a woman of his family.

Police is probing the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)