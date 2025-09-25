Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, chaired a high-level security review meeting on Thursday to assess the situation following protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status that turned violent, resulting in clashes with the police.

He stressed the need for heightened vigilance, stronger inter-agency coordination, and proactive steps to ensure peace, security, and public order across the Union Territory.

Earlier in the day, Legal Adviser of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, Haji Ghulam Mustafa, condemned the violence during Ladakh protests, and said that their protests over the past five years have been peaceful and that the government has been cooperative throughout.

Speaking to ANI, Haji Ghulam Mustafa said, "It should not be seen in black and white. What happened yesterday is quite complicated. But at the same time, we condemn the violence that took place yesterday. We think it is quite unfortunate how the properties were damaged and the people got out of control. Nobody had any idea what these people were going to do. For the last 5 years, we have been demanding and protesting in a very peaceful manner."

"We follow the Gandhian way, it has all been very peaceful, and the Government has been very cooperative. We have had multiple talks with the Government. I do not understand who gave the orders to shoot people," he added.

Mustafa said that Ladakh is a peaceful region and should not be associated with violence or protests. "We do not want to be known for violence and protest."

"All our protests and talks with the Government have been very peaceful till now, and we want to continue with that. We are a border area and for the last 70 years we have fought with the enemies Pakistan and China. Whoever has shot people should be held accountable for killing people in cold blood," Mustafa said while demanding a probe into it.

People of Ladakh have been demanding the inclusion of the Union Territory in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution contains Article 244(2) and 275(1), which reads, "Provisions as to the Administration of Tribal Areas in the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram." (ANI)

