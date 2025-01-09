Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): A fire broke out at a warehouse in the Indore's Lasudia Mori area on Wednesday evening, an official said.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Department Sub Inspector Sushil Kumar Dubey said that the fire broke out a lubricated oil warehouse and the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"After coming here the fire department saw that this is some warehouse of Anil Patel in which they manufacture and supply lubricated oil, fire broke out in it. It is difficult to say where the fire started. Efforts are on to extinguish the fire," Sub Inspector Dubey said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

