Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): As the world's largest religious gathering, the Mahakumbh, draws near, visitors are coming to Prayagraj's Sangam, where camel rides from Qila Ghat to Sangam Nose, brought in from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, have become a popular attraction, especially for families.

Adorned beautifully, the camels are given charming names like Ramu, Ghanshyam, and Radheshyam by their owners.

Speaking to ANI, a tourist, Vijay Jaiswal from Azamgarh, said, "An important event is being organised here in Prayagraj, with grand preparations underway. Interestingly, the camel has become the centre of attraction. I must say, it was a wonderful ride; we thoroughly enjoyed sitting on it."

" When we arrived, we didn't know exactly what to expect, but now we find ourselves immersed in a completely different environment. We came here to explore and appreciate the beauty of this place. Manju has completely captivated me, and I don't feel like leaving. I've ridden a camel before, but I didn't enjoy it as much as I did here," Jaiswal told ANI.

Another tourist, Raju Gupta, said, "It feels very good to see the beauty here. The environment here is very good and beautiful. The arrangements made by Modi Ji and Yogi Ji are excellent."

Gupta further emphasised, "The camel ride was a wonderful experience, the best arrangement we've had. We were three or four friends, and we got up and enjoyed the ride. We roamed around and had a lot of fun. Before this, we visited Banaras, where we also had a great time. The atmosphere here is different and very pleasant, with the cold weather and pure surroundings making it even more beautiful."

The caretaker of the camels said that these camels were specially brought from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and were sourced from the Pratapgarh mela. Each camel is priced between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000.

"These camels, synonymous with Rajasthan's heritage, have been neatly decorated and equipped with padded seats to ensure comfort for riders. Women and children, in particular, enjoyed the unique picnic-like camel rides, which have become a delightful addition to the festive atmosphere," the caretaker added.

Large crowds of locals, accompanied by their families, visited the camps of seers, saints, akharas, and the Sangam to earn the virtue of taking a holy dip and performing rituals. The enhanced facilities at the ghats have also created a fun and frolic-like atmosphere for visitors.

The Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, will conclude on February 26. The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

