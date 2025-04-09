Vaisakhi, also known as Baisakhi, is an ancient harvest festival celebrated in the Punjab region of India with great festivity and fanfare. This festival marks the first day of the month of Vaisakh and is traditionally celebrated annually on April 13 and sometimes April 14. It is celebrated as a spring harvest celebration primarily in Punjab and Northern India. Vaisakhi is also celebrated as the Sikh New Year based on the Hindu Solar calendar. Vaishakhi 2025 falls on Monday, April 14. According to drikpanchang, the Vaishakhi Sankranti Moment is at 03:30 AM. For the Sikh community, Vaisakhi is not only a harvest festival but also an important and auspicious religious festival.

The word Vaisakhi or Baisakhi is an Apabhraṃsa form evolved from the word Vaisakhi, derived from the name of the Indian month of Vaishakha. Vaisakhi celebrations include a host of activities and events. Processions called Nagar Kirtans, led by the Sikh holy scripture Guru Granth Sahib are organised. Devotees sing kirtan and host langars (community meals) to mark the annual Punjabi festival. In this article, let’s know more about the Vaisakhi 2025 date, significance and celebrations related to the harvest festival of Punjab. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

Vaisakhi 2025 Date and Sankranti Timings

Vaisakhi 2025 falls on Monday, April 14, 2025.

According to drikpanchang, the Vaishakhi Sankranti Moment is at 03:30 AM.

Vaisakhi Significance and Celebrations

The festival of Vaisakhi holds great religious and cultural significance as the day marks the beginning of the Punjabi New Year. The festival is marked with vibrant celebrations, including bhangra and gidda dances, fairs, and feasts. Sikhs celebrate Vaisakhi as the day of the formation of the Khalsa. On the day of Vaisakhi, devotees visit Gurudwaras, where special prayers and services are held.

It is believed that on the Vaisakhi day in 1699, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru, established the Khalsa and eliminated the difference between higher and lower caste communities declaring all human beings equal. Later, the Guru tradition in Sikhism was put to an end, and Guru Granth Sahib was declared as the eternal guide and Holy Book of Sikhism.

