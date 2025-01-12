Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, will inaugurate Kalagram in the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Sunday, officials said.

The main entrance of Kalagram is 635 feet wide and 54 feet high.

Built in the shape of 12 Jyotirlingas, Kalagram has become a live platform for Indian culture, and traditions. To provide a vibrant platform for art and culture, the Union Ministry of Culture has set up a Kalagram in the Nagavasuki area of Mahakumbh, which will be inaugurated on Sunday.

Meanwhile, devotees on Sunday take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj ahead of MahaKumbh 2025.

The city continues to experience cold conditions and fog engulfed the city.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have established a multi-layered security system around the Prayagraj district. The initiative, dubbed "impenetrable security Chakravyuh," aims to ensure the safety of millions of devotees expected to attend the event, said the police.

Over 1,000 police personnel, including 71 inspectors, 234 sub-inspectors, and 645 constables, have been deployed to man 102 checkpoints along seven routes connecting the Prayagraj district to neighbouring districts.

In addition, 113 Home Guards/PRD jawans and three sections of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) are also part of the security detail. Advanced surveillance equipment, including 5 Vajra vehicles, 10 drones, and 4 anti-sabotage teams, are monitoring the routes 24/7 to detect and prevent any potential threats.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event.

During the Maha Kumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct), to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

