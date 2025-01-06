Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): With only one week left for the Maha Kumbh Mela, thousands of devotees and seers and sages from India and around the world have started reaching Prayagraj.

Great stories of faith, devotion and penance are being written in this spiritual gathering.

One of the seers at the Maha Kumbh 2025 is the Rudraksh Baba who wears 108 rudraksh garlands which consists of a total of 11,000 rudraksh. The weight of these 11,000 Rudrakshas is more than 30 kg. With the number of Rudraksh on the Baba increasing, he has now become famous by the name of Rudraksh baba.

"People know me as the Rudraksh Baba. These 11,000 rudraksh are the rudras of Lord Shiva. I have been wearing these for a very long time now. These rudras were gifted to me by my worshippers... Every seer wears these rudras.." Rudraksh Baba said speaking to ANI.

He also spoke on the arrangements of the Maha Kumbh Mela and said that they had improved since the last time.

"I am very happy that I have come here for the Maha Kumbh. The arrangements made have improved since the last time.. " he added.

Rudraksh Baba has attracted a large number of devotees and social media influencers who are uploading his videos on social media.

Earlier today, Digambar Baba from Rajasthan and Khadeshwar Naga Baba from Gujarat arrived at Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh.

Digambar Naga Baba from Rajasthan who has been standing with his right hand raised up to protect the Sanatan Dharma also arrived in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh Mela.

"I have been standing like this since the last five years. I am only doing this for the protection of the Sanatan dharma and for the protection of the future of our country... Sanatan Dharma will continue forever, there is neither any start to it nor any end..." Digambar Naga Baba said speaking to ANI.

Khadeshwar Naga Baba from Gujarat has been standing continuously for the last 12 years for the welfare of the people.

The seer has built a swing in order to support himself.

"I had been standing earlier for 12 years.. I took some rest after that time and I am ready again for this penance. I will keep standing till I keep breathing.." he said speaking to ANI.

Furthermore, Khadeshwar Naga Baba made an appeal to the future generations to stop the use of polythene."I only appeal the future generations to stop the usage of polythene. The use of polythene has caused a lot of harm to the world and can cause a lot of damage to our health if we keep using it...." he said.

Meanwhile, other seers and sages who have come to Prayagraj include the Chhotu Baba, who has been famous for not taking a bath for 32 years, Chabhi wale Baba, who moves around with a 20-kilogram key, and E-rickshaw Baba, who travelled all the way from Delhi to Prayagraj. (ANI)

