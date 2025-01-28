Yogi government has planned a grand and flowery welcome for devotees on all the ghats.(Photo/ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, marking the Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi government is set to welcome an estimated 100 Million devotees with a grand flowery spectacle. In a unique gesture, rose petals will be showered from the sky, adding a divine touch to the Amrit Snan festival and enhancing the spiritual fervour of the occasion, according to the Uttar Pradesh government statement.

The floral showers will take place at all ghats, with 5 to 6 rounds scheduled throughout the day. The first round is set to begin between 6:30 AM and 7:00 AM, ensuring an enchanting experience for the devotees as they take the holy Amrit bath.

In preparation for the large turnout, the Yogi government has made arrangements for 25 quintals of rose petals, with an additional five quintals on standby to accommodate the massive crowd. Krishna Mohan Chaudhary, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Prayagraj Division, emphasized that the extra petals would allow for additional flower showers if necessary, ensuring the success of the grand event.

VK Singh, Horticulture in charge of flower showers at Mahakumbh, shared, "5 to 6 floral showers will be carried out across all ghats throughout the day, from 6:30-7:00 AM. The sight of rose petals cascading from the sky will create an extraordinary visual spectacle, further enhancing the spiritual energy of the event."

Singh further added, "With petals carefully prepared for each round, this initiative by the Yogi government aims to provide devotees with a divine and unforgettable experience."

By showering devotees with rose petals, the Yogi government's gesture symbolizes honor and reverence, ensuring that the festival remains a memorable and spiritually uplifting occasion for millions of devotees at Maha Kumbh 2025, said an official statement.

Meanwhile, Mauni Amavasya, which marks the day of the second Shahi Snan, is expected to draw a crowd of 80-100 million people. Other significant bathing dates during the Maha Kumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, is expected to attract a large number of devotees in Prayagraj between January 13 and February 26. Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event symbolizes a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. This year's Maha Kumbh is anticipated to welcome over 450 million visitors, making it a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

