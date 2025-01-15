Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): After 'Paush Purnima' bathing ritual festival on the first day of Maha Kumbh and 'Makar Sankranti's Amrit Snan' on the second day, a large scale-cleanliness campaign has been started to clean the Sangam Ghat area.

The dirt on the ghats is being cleaned rapidly. Cleaning workers deployed on the ghats are engaged in removing all types of dirt while a campaign to clean toilets is also being run.

This time the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has resolved to establish Mahakumbh as a 'Swacch Mahakumbh with special emphasis on cleanliness.

Special teams have been formed to remove the garbage left in the fair area. The materials left by the devotees are being collected and disposed of at the appropriate place. Work is going on at a fast pace on the plan to dispose of the collected garbage by depositing it in black liner bags.

The toilets used during the fair are being cleaned on a large scale. Additional teams of sanitation workers have been engaged in this work. Special attention is being paid to the cleanliness of the toilets installed from the parking to the ghats. A large number of these toilets have been used in the last two days, after which, seeing the need to bring them into use again, the fair administration has given instructions for appropriate action.

The administration has also appealed to the devotees not to spread garbage in the fair area. Throw garbage at appropriate places and cooperate in maintaining cleanliness. This appeal is being made continuously to the devotees through the public address system installed at the ghats. A large number of devotees are also cooperating with the administration's appeal and dumping the garbage in the dustbins installed in their homes. (ANI)

