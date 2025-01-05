Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): The preparations for the 2025 Maha Kumbh are underway as people have started to gather in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. As the temperatures plummet in the city, people have flocked around tea stalls near the railway station and the Maha Kumbh area.

"The cold is increasing now. I am an employee at the Railways. There was dense fog between 4:00 AM to 5:00 AM. I am being cautious while going out, protecting myself from the cold," Shailendra Kumar said while sipping tea outside the Prayagraj railway station.

People were also seen sitting by the fire to protect themselves from the cold.

As the preparations for Maha Kumbh keep the administration and people exuberant, several people are showcasing their talent in different ways.

After Chhotu Baba, who has become famous for not taking a bath in 32 years, and Chabhi wale Baba, who roams around with a 20-kilogram key, another person known as 'E-rickshaw Baba' has become the centre of attraction at the holy festival.

Mahant Om, popularly known as 'E-rickshaw Baba', arrived from Delhi on a customised three-wheeler to attend the Maha Kumbh. It took him nearly 13 days to reach Prayagraj in his electric vehicle.

"It took me 12 to 13 days to come here from Delhi. This is a slow-moving vehicle so I had to stop in between to get it charged. I am also of the same nature, slow-moving. In this vehicle, I write and read. I also eat and cook food inside the vehicles during winter. It has all my essentials. I also extend help to people in need. I was given a vehicle that runs on petrol and gas. I returned them as their expenses reached Rs 2,200 and Rs 1,200, respectively...I was given an e-rickshaw later," Om told ANI.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. To prevent mishaps, the district administration has been taking important steps to ensure the safety of the devotees, especially for crowd management and avoiding fire incidents.

For Maha Kumbh, the administration has opted for technological tools along with the deployment of personnel to ensure the safety of the devotees. ADG (Fire Department) Padmaja Chauhan informed that the administration has increased the manpower and has deployed Quick Response Vehicles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) that can run on any kind of terrain, firefighting robots and fire mist bikes.

The administration was also bringing in firefighting boats, which will be ready to be deployed in a week, Chauhan said, adding that the boats will use water from the river to douse the blaze.

Meanwhile, taking a digital leap, the Prayagraj division of North Central Railway has launched an innovative initiative to simplify the ticketing process through modern technology.

During the Maha Kumbh, dedicated railway personnel from the Commercial Department will be deployed at Prayagraj Junction and other key locations. These personnel will be easily identifiable by their green jackets, which will feature a QR code printed on the back.

Pilgrims can simply scan this QR code using their mobile phones to download the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) mobile app. This app allows travellers to book unreserved tickets without standing in long queues.

The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

