Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Spiritual leader Mahant Balveer Giri on Sunday urged devotees to not enter the 'Lete Hue Hanuman Ji' temple and worship from outside the temple on Makar Sankranti, January 14.

He stated that the same arrangements have been made for the 'Mauni Amavasya' and 'Basant Panchami' as well to manage the crowd.

Also Read | Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: 31 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur District for Illegal Sta.

"...A large number of people are expected to come to Maha Kumbh 2025. I urge all devotees to worship from outside on 14 January, Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami, as a large number of devotees will reach the 'Lete Hue Hanuman Ji' temple," Mahant Balveer Giri said.

He said that the temple may not be able to accommodate crores of devotees.

Also Read | Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis Debunks Rumours of Mahayuti Discontinuing ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’.

Notably, the Mahakumbh 2025 will start on January 13 and will conclude on February 26. Important dates for the main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) are January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

He also extended his greetings to the devotees for the Maha Kumbh.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025, which begins on Monday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday that the railways have invested Rs 5000 crores over the last three years to enhance the infrastructure for the festival, including new platforms, doubled railway lines, and improved facilities to accommodate the influx of pilgrims.

"In the last three years, we have been preparing for the Maha Kumbh, and railways have invested about Rs 5,000 crores in creating new infrastructure and improving the existing infrastructure. This includes doubling the lines, creating new platforms, and high-quality holding areas. A new bridge has also been constructed on the Ganga Ji," Vaishnaw told reporters.

He further explained that a "war room" has been set up at Prayagraj junction station and a similar one at the railway board. This war room will operate 24/7 and monitor all railway movements. He emphasised the coordination between railway police and state police during the event.

"The arrangements are scientific in nature. We have created colour codes for the holding areas. Passengers simply need to follow the colour code for the direction they should move in. We have also published booklets in 22 languages, and the announcements will be made in 12 Indian languages so passengers from across the country can understand them," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)