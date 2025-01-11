Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): As Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering, draws near, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar on Saturday said that stringent security arrangements have been made in and around Prayagraj keeping Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions in view.

"In view of the security of the devotees coming for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh had given instructions to create a circular security around Prayagraj, including the 7 routes connecting Prayagraj district and the districts falling on those routes and the border districts. In compliance with the above instructions, a total of 102 fronts have been created for checking and frisking of vehicles and individuals... Uttar Pradesh Police is committed to the security of the devotees coming for the Maha Kumbh," said Prashant Kumar.

Also Read | Passport Seva Kendra To Be Set Up in Each Parliamentary Constituency, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia.

ADG Bhanu Bhaskar said UP Police conducted several operations and also conducted several mock drills in collaboration with state ATS.

"The purpose behind this is to ensure that the security of all important installations is taken care of, be it temples or akhadas. In this context, we are conducting rehearsals at many places. In today's mock drill, NSG, UP ATS personnel, PAC along with UP Police conducted a joint operation," he said.

Also Read | Delhi Elections 2025: BJP Releases Second List of 29 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls; Check Full List.

Uttar Pradesh Police has established a multi-layered security system around the Prayagraj district. The initiative, dubbed "impenetrable security Chakravyuh," aims to ensure the safety of millions of devotees expected to attend the event, said the police.

Over 1,000 police personnel, including 71 inspectors, 234 sub-inspectors, and 645 constables, have been deployed to man 102 checkpoints along seven routes connecting Prayagraj district to neighbouring districts.

In addition, 113 Home Guards/PRD jawans and three sections of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) are also part of the security detail. Advanced surveillance equipment, including 5 Vajra vehicles, 10 drones, and 4 anti-sabotage teams, are monitoring the routes 24/7 to detect and prevent any potential threats.

A release said that Uttar Pradesh Police is determined to provide a secure environment for the devotees. The Chief Minister's instructions to create an impenetrable security system have been meticulously implemented to prevent any potential threats, it said.

Police have deployed underwater drones and installed 2,700 AI-enabled cameras in and around the Maha Kumbh campsite area to enhance security.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event.

During the Maha Kumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct), to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)