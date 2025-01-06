Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): With a week left for the Maha Kumbh Mela, the official website of the grand religious congregation is getting a lot of visitors and has been visited by over 33 lakh people from India and 182 other countries.

According to a representative of the technical team handling the website of Maha Kumbh, 33,05,667 have visited the website till January 4.

"The website has been visited by people from various continents including Europe, Americas and Africa. The visitors belong to 183 countries including India. People from 6,206 cities and towns across the world have visited the website," a representative of the technical team stated.

People from the US, Britain, Canada and Germany are among those visiting the website to get information about Maha Kumbh mela.

The website was launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 6 last year and has been very helpful for visitors to get relevant information.

Apart from information related to Maha Kumbh, the website also has detailed about the traditions related to the significance of the religious event, spiritual gurus and studies concerning what is regarded as the largest gathering of pilgrims.

The Maha Kumbh Mela Authority and the police department have established a high-tech computerized lost-and-found registration centre utilizing AI technology, which is commonly referred to as the 1920 Centre.

This Centre will help pilgrims reconnect with their families and friends if they lose their way. It will offer digital registration for lost pilgrims at all locations.

Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj between January 13 to February 26. The district administration has been taking important steps to ensure the safety of the devotees.

Pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers--to take the holy dip. Nearly 45 crore people are expected to come for the Mahakumbh Mela. (ANI)

