Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): One biker sustained injuries when a piling crane fell on him at the Eastern Express Highway near Vikhroli in Mumbai.

The crane was loaded on a truck.

A police team has been rushed to the site of the accident.

Further details are awaited.

Previously, on December 9, seven people were killed after a bus rammed into pedestrians and vehicles at SG Barve Marg in Kurla West. The BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) lost its control and rammed into multiple vehicles in Kurla.

The bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said earlier.

Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande said brake failure was the reason of the accident. He said that the bus driver pressed the accelerator in panic after losing control of the vehicle and rammed into 30-35 people.

"A bus which left from Kurla Station, its brake got failed and the driver lost control of the bus. The driver got scared and instead of pressing the brake, he pressed the accelerator and the speed of the bus increased. He couldn't control the bus and rammed into 30-35 people... people died, 4 people are in serious condition. The injured are being treated in Sion Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital and other private hospitals," Lande told reporters. (ANI)

