New Delhi, December 14: Mobikwik IPO allotment date is highly anticipated as investors wait for the results of their applications. The bidding for the Mobikwik IPO closed on December 13, 2024. The Mobikwik IPO allotment date is expected to be announced today, December 14, 2024.

MobiKwik is a digital banking platform based in India that provides a variety of financial services for consumers and businesses. These services include making payments, accessing digital credit, and investments. The company was established in 2009 by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku. MobiKwik IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Price Band and Other Key Details.

Mobikwik IPO GMP and Subscription Status

The company plans to raise INR 572 crore through its IPO by selling shares at the higher end of the price range, which is between INR 265 and INR 279 each. Reports indicate that the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the MobiKwik IPO is INR 158 today. The grey market anticipates that the listing price of MobiKwik shares will be approximately INR 437, calculated by adding the upper price of INR 279 to the GMP of INR 158.

According to reports, the MobiKwik IPO saw a subscription rate of 119.38 times by the third day of its offering. It indicates strong interest from investors. The retail segment of the public issue was subscribed 134.67 times. The NII segment was booked 108.95 times, and the QIB portion received bids that were 119.50 times the available shares.

Mobikwik IPO Allotment Date

The bidding process for the MobiKwik Initial Public Offering (IPO) concluded on December 13, 2024. According to the "T+3" listing rule, the shares from the public offering should be listed within three days after the bidding ends. Following the subscription status of the MobiKwik IPO, the grey market is indicating that the shares are expected to be listed at a significant premium. The announcement of the Mobikwik IPO allotment date is anticipated for today, December 14, 2024, but it may be postponed to December 16, 2024, due to today being Saturday. IPO-Bound MobiKwik Reports Net Loss of INR 6.6 Crore in 1st Quarter of Current Fiscal Year, Expenses Surge.

How to Check Mobikwik IPO Allotment Status?

Once the MobiKwik IPO allotment status is announced, applicants can check the status of their applications online. To do this, they can log in to the BSE website or visit the official registrar for the book-building issue, which is Link Intime India Private Limited. You can log in at the BSE link through "bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx" or at the Link Intime through "linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html" to check Mobikwik IPO allotment status.

