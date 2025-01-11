Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to the principle of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas,' emphasizing that this approach is driving the country's growth and development.

Speaking to ANI, Khan also highlighted the impactful leadership within the BJP, noting that several ministers have earned their positions through their actions rather than empty rhetoric.

"PM Modi works on the principle of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' and this is why the country is growing so much and much work is being done...Maharashtra is moving towards development...there are such ministers in the BJP who became leaders because of their work and did not become leaders by talking nonsense, they introduced their work. They have shown their work," Khan said.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of National Youth Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 on January 12, at around 10 AM, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

"Tomorrow, 12th January, is a very special day as it is the Jayanti of Swami Vivekananda. On this occasion, I will spend the entire day with my young friends at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025," the PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister will engage with 3,000 dynamic young leaders from across India. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue aims to break the 25-year-old tradition of holding the National Youth Festival in a conventional manner. It aligns with the Prime Minister's Independence Day call to engage 1 lakh youth in politics without political affiliations and provide them with a national platform to turn their ideas for a Viksit Bharat into reality.

In line with this, on National Youth Day, the Prime Minister will participate in multiple activities designed to inspire, motivate, and empower the nation's future leaders. Innovative young leaders will make ten PowerPoint presentations representing the ten thematic areas pivotal to India's development before the Prime Minister.

These presentations reflect the innovative ideas and solutions proposed by young leaders to address some of India's most pressing challenges.

The Prime Minister will also release a compilation of best essays written by participants on the ten themes. These themes encompass diverse areas such as technology, sustainability, women empowerment, manufacturing, and agriculture.

In a unique setting, the Prime Minister will join the young leaders for lunch, providing them an opportunity to share their ideas, experiences, and aspirations directly to him. (ANI)

