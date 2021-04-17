Thane (Bhiwandi) [India], April 17 (ANI): As many as three labourers lost their lives after a wall collapsed at a power loom factory in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday. Four people were also injured in the accident.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Manshukh Bhai, Ranchord Parajapati and Bhagwan Jadav.

"The injured people have been taken to the nearby hospital," the police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

