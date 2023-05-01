Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Two persons have been injured after a massive fire broke out on Pune-Satara Road and spread to three different shops, fire department officials said.

According to officials, the fire broke out near Dmart around 2.30am, on Pune-Satara Road.

Also Read | ‘Soviet Dior’ Slava Zaitsev Dies at 85.

On receiving information, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Further, according to the fire department, the blaze triggered some blasts that helped the flames spread further and wreak major damage to the shops.

Also Read | Operation Kaveri: Around 2,300 Indian Citizens Brought Back From War-Torn Sudan, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

The officials informed further that one of the shops that caught fire dealt in home and kitchen appliances while another was a mobile phone store.

The fire is under control, officials added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)