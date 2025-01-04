New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on the occasion of the 813th Urs Mubarak of Khwaja Garib Nawaz Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri (RA) sent a chadar on behalf of himself and the Congress party.

In a post on Social Media website X, Kharge wrote, "With utmost devotion and respect, I feel very fortunate to send a chadar on behalf of myself and the Congress party on the occasion of the 813th Urs Mubarak of Khwaja Garib Nawaz Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri (RA)."

Underlining the importance of the chadar offering, Kharge stressed the values of national unity and brotherhood. "The feeling behind this is the welfare of every citizen of the country and the welfare of the world. The symbol of our country's Ganga-Jamuni culture, national unity, mutual brotherhood, love and affection, etiquette and hospitality is behind the offering of Chadar."

He further wrote that the message from this gesture should resonate globally, saying, "The message from this should go to the whole world that the roots of national unity and brotherhood in India are so deep that they cannot be shaken by a few gusts and people with distorted thinking."

In his post, Kharge also reminded the public of the profound vision embedded in India's Constitution, which focused on unity. "While drafting the Constitution, our ancestors had kept the spirit of national unity at the centre, which it is the duty of every Indian to protect," he said, urging citizens to safeguard the ideals of unity and inclusivity.

Kharge also took a reflected on India's history, reminding the public that 2025 marks the centenary year of Mahatma Gandhi's election as Congress President in 1924."In 1924, under his presidency, people from all over the country gathered in Belgaum and gave the message of unity against untouchability, discrimination and hatred," he said.

"We should always remember that the merchants of hatred have snatched the Father of the Nation from us, but his ideas are alive, and the Congress Party is constantly fighting for this by keeping the concerns of the people at the forefront," he added

Kharge called for the continuation of the message of peace and unity.

"Therefore, the message of peace and brotherhood should spread from Khwaja's shrine to the entire world," he wrote in his post.

"Let us pray that peace, tranquility, love, affection, democracy and the centuries-old Ganga-Jamuni culture remain in the country as long as the sun and the moon exist," he concluded. (ANI)

