New Delhi, December 4: Central intelligence agencies were keeping track on Narain Singh Chaura, the man who attempted to shoot SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal in Golden Temple complex in Amritsar on Wednesday, sources said

Chaura who has been linked with radical organizations has been on the radar of the intelligence agencies ever since his return from Pakistan. The man was arrested today for opening fire at former Punjab deputy chief minister Badal outside the Golden Temple complex. According to sources, Narayan Singh Chaura is a hardcore Pakistan returned terrorist and former head of Akal Federation. Who Is Narain Singh Chaura? Know All About the Attacker Caught After Firing at Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple.

"He was involved in smuggling of weapons and explosives into Punjab during the early years of militancy. He reportedly crossed into Pakistan in 1984 and remained there for several years before he returned to Punjab. During his stay in Pakistan, he was remotely in touch with radical organizations in Punjab and helping them," said a senior official.

Charu had authored books on guirella warfare.and other seditious materials. He was instrumental in the escape of Babbar Khalsa terrorist Jagtar Hawara and his associates from Burail Jail in year 2004. He threw a big iron chain on the main electricity wires outside jail to disrupt electricity inside the jail. Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked in Punjab: Man Tries To Shoot Shiromani Akali Dal President at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Arrested (Watch Video).

"Chaura was on the radar of Central intelligence agencies since he came out on bail in year 2018. The agencies kept Punjab Police updated about his movement and the activities he was invovled in," the official sai After the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, agencies have sounded alert across the state to gather intelligence inputs and the impact of the incident.

