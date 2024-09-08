Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 8 (ANI): After fresh incidents of violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the family of people killed.

In a post on X, Manipur CM said, "Representatives of the JAC against the brutal killing of (L) Ngangbam (O) Surbala Devi by Kuki militants at Koutruk called on me at my Secretariat. An ex gratia amount of Rs 10 lakhs has been handed over to the bereaved family as a small gesture from the government, recognizing the deep loss they have endured. While no financial assistance can truly compensate for the life lost, it is our responsibility to stand by the affected families and offer them support in these difficult times."

"I express my deepest condolences to the family of (L) Ngangbam (O) Surbala Devi," CM Biren Singh added.

Earlier today, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accompanied by 18 MLAs, met with Governor L Acharya on Sunday morning amid the fresh incident of violence in the state.

The Chief Minister and the MLAs, including Ministers Basanta, Ranjan, Susindro, Govindas, Awangbow Newmai, Kashim Vashum, and MLAs Loken, Kongkhan Robindro, and Nalini, among others, arrived at the Raj Bhavan around 11 am and held a meeting with the Governor.

Kuki militants reportedly deployed long-range rockets at two locations in civilian areas, killing a 78-year-old man, identified as RK Rabei, and injuring six others in Bishnupur, as confirmed by Manipur Police on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles (AR) deployed anti-drone systems in Manipur to counter any 'rogue drones,' and additional anti-drone guns are being brought into the state by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to enhance security measures.

In a post on social media platform X, the Manipur Police said, "AR has deployed a few anti-drone systems in the state at fringe areas to repel any rogue drones. CRPF has also tested one anti-drone system and given it to the force deployed in the State. Some more anti-drone guns are being brought to the state by CRPF shortly."

Manipur Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, K Kabib, said on Saturday that three bodies of miscreants were found after a heavy exchange of fire at Nungchappi village in Jiribam district.

He also said that a 63-year-old civilian was killed in an attack by suspected Kuki militants in Jiribam, adding that the three bodies of the miscreants were recovered as well. (ANI)

