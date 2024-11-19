Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 19 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh convened a high-level meeting on Monday in Imphal to address prevailing security concerns in the state.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister shared key points discussed during the meeting, expressed anguish over the recent killings in Jiribam, and assured strict action against the perpetrators.

The discussions focused on strengthening law and order in the state, as well as key decisions regarding the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

"Chaired a crucial meeting with ruling MLAs today where we strongly condemned the recent killing of innocents in Jiribam. Rest assured, justice will be ensured and firm action will be taken against the perpetrators. Key decisions on AFSPA and strengthening law & order were also taken to ensure peace and stability in the state," the Chief Minister posted on X.

The meeting was attended by National People's Party (NPP) MLA Leishiyo from the Phungyar Assembly Constituency and BJP MLAs Basanta (Nambol AC), Premchandra (Kumbi AC), Keba (Patsoi AC), Arun (Wangkhei AC), L. Ibocha (Lamlai AC), Karam Shyam (Langthabal AC), and L. Sushildro (Khurai AC). Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba and NPF MLA Kashim Vashum were also present for the deliberations.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh led the police delegation, supported by Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order Lupheng Kailun and ADG Intelligence Ashutosh Kumar Sinha. Inspector Generals of Police (IGP) for Zone 1 and Operations also participated in the meeting.

Amid the prevailing tensions and law and order challenges, the Manipur government announced an extension of the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Thoubal, and Churachandpur districts.

The suspension, which came into effect at 5:15 pm on Monday, will remain in place for two days, except for lease lines and FTTH connections to government offices.

In an official statement, the Manipur government explained the decision: "After reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its possible correlation with the general operation of internet services over the past two days, it has been decided to continue the suspension of internet and mobile data services, including VSAT, broadband (IILL & FTTH), and VPN services."

The suspension will remain in effect until 5:15 pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Earlier on Sunday, the Manipur police imposed a curfew in both districts of Imphal until further notice, following the ongoing violence in the state.

This escalation comes after six people were found dead. In response to the incident, the Manipur government had initially suspended internet services in seven districts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)