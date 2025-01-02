Tamenglong (Manipur) [India], January 2 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Tamenglong, Manipur, on Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at 6.52 pm at a depth of 20 kilometres at Latitude 24.91 N and Longitude 93.34 E, it said.

"EQ of M: 3.8 on January 2, 18:52:46 IST, Lat: 24.91 N, Long: 93.34 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Tamenglong, Manipur.," NCS posted on X.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Churachandpur, Manipur, the NCS said.

The earthquake occurred at 12:35 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 24.53° N and Longitude 93.72° E, it said."

"EQ of M: 3.1, On: 02/01/2025 12:35:14 IST, Lat: 24.53 N, Long: 93.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur," NCS posted on X. (ANI)

