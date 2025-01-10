Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 10 (ANI): Amid tensions in the state, the central security forces along with Manipur police carried out search operations and area domination in the vulnerable areas of hills and valley districts, an official release said, adding that the situation was under control.

According to the release, the security forces recovered various kinds of arms and ammunition during the search operations in Sekmaijin Hangool Mayal Leikai under Hiyanglam Police Station in Kakching district.

Also Read | TCS Reports Drop in Employee Headcount by 5,370 in Q3 FY25 After 2 Consecutive Quarters of Growth in Numbers.

The recovered items include a 7.62 SLR rifle without a magazine, a single barrel breech loading (SBBL) gun, a country-made 9mm pistol with ammunitions, a .32 country-made pistol, three nos. 36 hand grenades, two arming rings without detonators, a tube launcher, and various live ammunition and empty cases of AK rifles.

Moreover, gears such as bulletproof vests, helmets, and boots were also seized, along with a Kenwood wireless set and other equipment.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"03(three) nos. of 9mm live Ammunitions, 02(two) nos. of 12 Bore cartridges, 10(ten) nos. of fired empty cases of AK Rifle, 02(two) nos. of Stun shell (normal), 01(one) Tear Smoke shell, 01(one) Tear Gas Grenade, 01(one) Stun Grenade, 01(one) Kenwood wireless set, 01(one) torch light marked as Power Link Solar Nano Royal, 02(two) nos. of BP Cover (vest), 02(two) pairs of Tactical boots, 01(one) BP Helmet, 01(one) plastic bag(bora) and 01(one) Rice bag," the release read.

Meanwhile, authorities ensured the safe movement of vehicles carrying essential goods along the national highways. Strict security measures were implemented at vulnerable locations, and security convoys were deployed on sensitive stretches to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles.

"A total of 107 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained by Police in connection with violations in different districts of the state," the release said.

The authorities have appealed to the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to rumours and false information. Moreover, the authorities have urged people to return looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)