New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has rationalised its floor-wise factory licensing policy, offering relief to factory owners, an official statement said on Saturday.

The move is part of two major reforms approved by MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to simplify the factory licensing ecosystem and promote ease of doing business.

Under the new policy, the factory owners operating on multiple floors of a building will now require a single factory license if the manufacturing process is integral to one factory and linked to a single GST number.

However, separate licenses will be needed if different GST numbers or owners are associated with each floor.

This rationalisation ensures compliance with building regulations, fire safety norms and environmental guidelines, the statement said.

Additionally, the MCD has addressed a long-standing demand by allowing factory licenses to be issued to tenants and occupiers of industrial plots under the relocation scheme in areas like Narela, Bawana and Badli.

Earlier, such licenses were denied due to lease restrictions. The new policy mandates adherence to environmental and safety norms and submission of an affidavit confirming that the old industrial site is no longer operational.

This reform is expected to benefit over 25,000 industrial units, enabling them to access bank financing and government schemes, thereby boosting the city's industrial sector, the statement added.

