New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a licensing inspector of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Shahdara for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 60,000, officials said on Monday.

Devinder Kumar had allegedly sought the bribe for de-sealing a shop in the area, they said.

Also Read | 'Want Husband With Government Job': Bride Calls Off Wedding After Finding Groom's Private Job in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad.

The shop owner approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which did a preliminary verification and laid a trap, the officials said.

Kumar was arrested while he was allegedly accepting the money from the shop owner, they added.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu To Address Both Houses Tomorrow on 'Samvidhan Divas'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)