New Delhi, July 14: Delhi residents woke up to a pleasant morning on Monday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches below the season's average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

Several parts of the national capital received rainfall on Sunday evening, offering relief from the prevailing humid conditions. In the last 24 hours, the city recorded 16 mm of rainfall. Humidity levels were recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am. Delhi: IGIA Issues Advisory As National Capital Expriences Inclement Weather Conditions, Advises Passengers To Consider Alternative Transport Modes Including Metro.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the "satisfactory" category on Monday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was recorded at 65, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. According to CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

