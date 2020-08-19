New Delhi, August 19: Several Union ministers on Wednesday hailed the setting up of the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) as a landmark and historic step taken by the Narendra Modi government that will help usher in further transparency.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the NRA is an unprecedented step taken by the Modi government as it will create a uniform, transformative recruitment process. Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Team Need to Seek Exemption From Quarantine if Plan to Stay in Mumbai For More Than 7 Days, Says BMC Chief.

"PM Narendra Modi ji has given the due right to the job seeking youth of the country by ensuring transparency and ease in the recruitment process," he said in a series of tweets.

Shah said the NRA will provide equal opportunities to all sections of the society as each district will have an exam centre and the test will be in multiple languages with CET score being valid for 3 years. He said a single test will also reduce the financial burden which will greatly benefit the candidates.

He said a single test will also reduce the financial burden which will greatly benefit the candidates. "A landmark day for India's youth! I thank PM Narendra Modi ji for approving the creation of the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) in today's cabinet. This transformational reform will remove the hurdles of multiple exams for central govt jobs through Common Eligibility Test (CET),"he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "This historic decision will mitigate the problems facing millions of job aspirants. I thank PM and DoPT Minister Dr Jitendra Singh for this move."

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hailed it as a "big reform" approved by the Cabinet that will bring in transparency and efficiency in recruitments. "It will benefit all the youngsters appearing in different recruitment exams. Indeed a bold move by Narendra Modi government," he said.

Prasad said the Cabinet also gave major relief to farmers by approving fair and remunerative price of sugarcane at Rs 285 per quintal for basic recovery rate of 10 per cent. "A government that cares for farmers," he said.

On the Cabinet approving development of three airports namely in Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public private partnership mode, he said this will help in making these airports world class with modern passenger amenities.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Big administrative reform approved by Cabinet today. Common Eligibility Test will promote Ease of Exam. Reflects our commitment to Ease of Living and better governance."

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar termed the setting up of the NRA as a "revolutionary decision" for the youth of New India. "The historic move will benefit nearly 2.5 crore aspirants every year," he tweeted. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the NRA initiative will help the youth, especially women and economically weak candidates.

"This will usher in transformational reforms and simplify the recruitment process for central government jobs," he tweeted. On the leasing out of Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports through Public-Private Partnership, he said this will bring investments as well as professionalism and improvement in services to passengers.

DoPT minister Jitendra Singh said the NRA will pave the way for transformational reform in the recruitment process for central government jobs.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved creation of a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to conduct an online Common Eligibility Test for selecting candidates for a majority of central government jobs, an official statement said.

Briefing the media on the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Javadekar said it was a historic decision that will allow job-seekers to take one common test and save costs and time spent on writing multiple exams.

