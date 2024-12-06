New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, on Thursday launched the 11th round of Commercial Coal Mine auctions with a total of 27 coal blocks on offer at New Delhi.

These 27 coal blocks are spread across the states of Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh and include both fully explored and partially explored mines including one coking coal mine, said a press release from the Ministry of Coal.

The Ministry has also executed nine agreements with successful bidders of the 10th round of auctions. These mines upon operationalisation will generate an Annual Revenue of Rs 1,446 crores calculated at PRC of these coal mines and will provide employment to approximately 19,000 people, said the release.

The Ministry of Coal has taken a series of reforms to ensure that the coal sector grows at a rapid pace and is able to meet the country's energy needs. For the 11th round also, Mines falling under protected areas, wildlife sanctuaries, critical habitats, having forest cover greater than 40 per cent, heavily built-up area etc. have been excluded. The block boundaries of some of the coal mines where there was the presence of dense habitation, high green cover or critical infrastructure etc. have been revised to improve the attractiveness of the coal mines, the release added.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, emphasized that coal remains the cornerstone of India's energy landscape, asserting that power generation is unimaginable without it. He highlighted the transformative impact of coal block auctions in achieving energy security, fostering self-reliance, and reducing dependency on imports. Urging industry players to participate enthusiastically in the 11th round of auctions, he called for collective contributions toward realizing the vision of an energy-independent Aatmanirbhar Bharat, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the release mentioned.

"Today we are witnessing the reforms PM Narendra Modi has brought in the coal sector. In this financial year, we are expecting a coal production of 1080 metric tonnes. Few steel companies are working on the imported coal. We are requesting them to use domestic coal. We aim to use the domestically produced coal," said the Union Minister while speaking to reporters.

Union Minister, Reddy reaffirmed the Government's dedication to boosting domestic coal production to meet the nation's energy demand. The Minister further reiterated the Government's commitment to uplift local communities, emphasizing that coal auctions and mining activities go beyond economic growth. They also aim to empower communities by creating employment opportunities, improving infrastructure, and enhancing education and healthcare in coal mining regions. Reddy expressed confidence that these reforms would position India as a global leader in sustainable mining practices while ensuring energy security, the release said. (ANI)

