Champai (Mizoram) [India], January 25 (ANI): Assam Rifles has recovered heroin worth Rs 75.60 lakh from General Area Zokhawthar of Champhai district, and apprehended one individual.

The accused has been identified as Lalawmpuia (28) and a scooty and one mobile phone were also seized during the operation.

The entire consignment, along with the apprehended individual and vehicle was handed over to the Police Department, Zokhawthar, for further legal proceedings.

Earlier, in another crackdown against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Mizoram's Hnahthial Police, recovered 260 cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 3.38 crore from General Area Tuichang Bridge, Lawngtlai district of Mizoram, according to the official press release.

During the operation, a resident of Champhai was arrested. The entire consignment has been handed over to the Police Department in Hnahthial for further legal proceedings. The joint operation was successfully concluded on January 20, according to the official release.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a significant concern for both the state of Mizoram and India.

The Assam Rifles, aptly known as the 'Sentinels of the Northeast,' have intensified their efforts to combat illegal smuggling and are working diligently to apprehend the kingpins behind the contraband trade in Mizoram, the release said. (ANI)

