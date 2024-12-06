Aizawl, Dec 6 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampti attended the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland on Friday, officials said.

Kambhampti attended the festival on its sixth day in Naga Heritage Village Kisama at the invitation of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, they said.

The governor also visited the World War II Museum and Kohima War Cemetery in the afternoon, they added.

The 10-day-long silver jubilee edition of the Hornbill Festival began on December 1 at Kisama, about 12 km from state capital Kohima.

