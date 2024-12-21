Rescue operation is ongoing for nearly one to two hours, an official said. (Photo/ANI)

Mohali (Punjab) [India]. December 21 (ANI): A 22-year-old woman has been rescued in a nearly two-hour rescue operation after a multi-storey building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday, an official said. The victim has been sent to the hospital for treatment

"Rescue operation is ongoing for nearly one to two hours. One victim has been recovered. She is a female. She might be around 22 years old," NDRF official Baljit Singh told ANI.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Scam: AAP Rejects Claims of LG VK Saxena Granting Sanction to ED To Prosecute Arvind Kejriwal, Says 'ED Must Show Order Copy'.

"She has been referred to the hospital for advanced treatment," the official said.

He said it will take time to make the things clear. "The operation may go on for a long time"

Also Read | Mohali Building Collapse: Multi-Agency Rescue Effort On After Building Collapses in Punjab's Sohana, 5 Feared Trapped, CM Bhagwant Mann Says 'Will Take Action Against Culprits'.

Hours ago, Deepak Pareek, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohali said that the operation is underway.

"We have no such estimate as to how many people are trapped there. NDRF, police and fire department teams are at the spot. The reason behind the incident will be investigated," he told ANI.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Malwinder Singh Kang, also visited the site. He said that he has spoken with the district administration after being alerted about the incident and said that the administration is engaged in rescue work.

"It is not yet confirmed how many people were present (during the time of collapse)... Our aim right now is to save people and ensure that there is no loss of life...," he said.

More details are awaited from the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)