Shillong, Apr 29 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Tuesday signed an MoU with the central government's Digital India Bhashini Division for the integration of the state's Garo and Khasi languages into the platform, officials said.

The Bhashini platform is breaking down language barriers by providing seamless access to government services in 22 languages.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma who was present during the signing of the MoU said this is a landmark step towards linguistic inclusion.

The inclusion of the Garo and Khasi languages enables Meghalaya to join a select group of states making their indigenous languages digitally accessible across the nation.

"Technology today has reached a level that was once unimaginable. This step will have a profound impact across all aspects of society and governance, from grassroots communication to enhancing tourism, entrepreneurship, education, and healthcare," Sangma said.

This initiative will revolutionise how government departments communicate and engage with citizens and open new opportunities for entrepreneurs and help in making governance more inclusive and effective, he said. “I encourage everyone to use technology to forward job creation, innovation, and entrepreneurship," the chief minister said. As part of the initial implementation, a State Language Mission for Bhashini has been constituted under Chief Secretary DP Wahlang.

The Mission will ensure seamless integration, research, and the continued development of digital resources for Garo and Khasi languages, including the incorporation of distinct alphabets and dialectical nuances, according to an official statement.

While technology will facilitate overcoming challenges, it is critical to preserve the essence of indigenous languages and cultures, he said.

"Language is our identity. Culture defines who we are. While we embrace technology, we must never forget our roots. Our government is committed to research, conservation, and documentation of the languages, cultures, and histories of all tribes and communities in Meghalaya," Sangma added.

Discussions are also on to explore deeper historical and cultural connections between the tribes of Meghalaya and those in other regions such as Myanmar and Cambodia, the chief minister said.

CEO of Digital India Bhashini Division, Amitabh Nag, and Commissioner Secretary of IT Department Pravin Bakshi signed the MoU for implementation of the initiative in the state.

Meghalaya has been demanding that the two languages - Khasi and Garo be recognised as national languages under the Constitution's Eighth Schedule.

