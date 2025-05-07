San Francisco, May 7: WhatsApp regularly introduces new features that help users get a better experience while using the instant messaging services. Recently, WhatsApp reportedly started testing AI-powered chat wallpaper creation features via Meta AI for platform users. Now, the Meta-owned platform is developing a new feature called "message summarisation". The new WhatsApp feature is not ready yet to be released as a beta for developers and testers.

WhatsApp's new message summarisation feature is aimed to help the users get private summaries for the messages they receive. It will help them get the shorter version of long messages containing useful information. WhatsApp users can access this feature without worrying about the privacy. WABetaInfo posted that not even Meta or WhatsApp would have access to the users' private message summarisation requests. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Testing New Transparent Voice Mode UI for Grok, Will Let Users To Launch App Directly in Voice Mode.

WhatsApp is reportedly focusing on improving the features related to secure technology in the future. Meta-owned platform will release secure message summarisation via Google Play Beta Programme in the Android version 2.25.15.12. The platform will introduce it to privately summarise the messages in individual chats, groups and channels.

According to WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp feature will get a dedicated button to trigger message summarisation using Meta AI. It will work when users receive a certain number of new messages in chats, groups or channels. Users can summarise these messages and quickly learn what they missed. The Meta AI-powered feature will generate secure and private summaries via Private Processing infrastructure. iOS 18.5 RC Update: Apple Rolls Out New Features, Bug Fixes and Improvements in Its Latest iOS 18.5 Release Candidate; Know More Details.

WhatsApp's new feature will help the users to skip reading each messages sent by the users in individual chats, channels or groups and quickly access the summary which will have necessary details. However, there is a limitation to using this new feature. WhatsApp users who enabled Advanced Chat Privacy option will not be able to use this feature to summarise the messages.

