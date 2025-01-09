Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): A chinese drone camera was found inside the Bhopal central jail on Wednesday which has been handed over to the police for investigation, an official said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP, Central Jail Bhopal), Rakesh Kumar, told ANI, "A drone was found inside the Bhopal central jail and we have handed it over to the police. We have yet to receive a police report about what were functions in the drone and how active it was. It is a matter of investigation how it came here on the premises of the jail. It was a made in china drone and there were two cameras in it."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Govt Announces INR 25 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Kin of 6 Devotees Who Died in Stampede During Ticket Distribution at Temple in Tirupati, CM Chandrababu Naidu Condoles Loss of Lives.

When questioned about whether the inmates associated with banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) outfit were being monitored through the drone, the officer said that nothing can be said as of now and things would be known post investigation. Nonetheless, SIMI inmates were kept in a high security zone which was far away from the spot where the drone was found.

"SIMI inmates are kept in a covered campus in the High Security Zone and the drone was found near the wall of the jail which has a lot of distance gap," Jail SP added.

Also Read | Hair Loss Mystery Triggers Panic in Villages in Maharashtra's Buldhana, Health Officials Begin Probe As Residents Experiencing Sudden Baldness.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Bhopal Zone 4) Malkit Singh said that prima facie it appeared to be a normal drone though the police was investigating the spot and trying to ascertain how it reached inside the jail.

"In the primary investigation, it is a very normal drone, which is easily available on online platforms. It can be operated through mobile with the help of installing an application. The range of the drone seems to cover close to 200 feet. Today we will inspect the spot and try to find how the drone came here and investigate the matter," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)