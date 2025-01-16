Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that the state always looked towards Vidisha in terms of development and announced to form a Municipal Corporation in Vidisha.

CM Yadav also said that several other demands of the region would also be fulfilled and Vidisha would achieve a new height in terms of development.

Also Read | Pune Robbery: Trio Held for Committing Series of Thefts in Maharashtra, Stealing Jewellery Worth over INR 1 Crore.

He said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to the development of the state. Additionally, I would like to say that the state always looks towards Vidisha in terms of development. Various works have been done here in the past. Now, a municipal corporation will be formed in Vidisha. Along with this, various demands, including the integration of Vidisha Medical College and the District Hospital and irrigation projects will be fulfilled. Vidisha will achieve a new height in terms of development."

"I am happy that Vidisha is the place where many of our personalities, including late Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, have contested elections. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is also among them, who first contested from the seat in 1991 and continuously made this region proud," CM Yadav told reporters.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 2 Held for Raping Minor Girl at Guest House Through His Friend on Pretext of Birthday Celebrations.

"After being a Chief Minister for a long time, he is now serving as Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Minister of Rural Development. Today, Madhya Pradesh has again got a new gift in Vidisha with the house allotment letter for over 8 lakh families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin," he added.

Earlier, addressing the 'Allocation of New Target under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' programme in Vidisha district, the CM also announced from the stage that a municipal corporation would be made in Vidisha and the elections will be held here through municipal corporation. He added that the formation of the municipal corporation would be helpful in all kinds of development in Vidisha.

During the program, CM Yadav symbolically conducted Griha Pravesh for the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and distributed certificates to Lakhpati Didis. He also performed Bhoomi Pujan and dedicated development projects worth Rs 177.53 crore for the region.

Besides, Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, 8.21 lakh families received the gift of pucca houses. In Madhya Pradesh, these pucca houses will be built for the poor at a cost of Rs 12,636 crores. Union Minister Shivraj Singh informed that 8.21 lakh families would get houses by April-May, for which he handed over the approval letter to the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)