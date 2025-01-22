Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived in Pune on Wednesday to participate in the "Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh" and to hold a meeting with investors and industrialists, aiming to attract them to establish industries in the state.

Before leaving for Pune, CM Chouhan interacted with reporters in Bhopal and highlighted that his government is continuously working towards the industrialisation of the state.

"I am happy that the Madhya Pradesh government is continuously working for the industrialisation of the state through all its departments. The way Regional Industry Goncalves held in the state so far, we have received encouraging investment proposals at all the conclaves. Investment proposals worth around Rs 4.5 lakh crores received and around 3 lakh people would get employment opportunities," CM Yadav said.

He further stressed that the Global Investor Summit will be held on February 24 in the state and that it is his responsibility to invite major industry houses to the summit. He emphasised that he was visiting Pune for this purpose.

"We are going to hold a Global Investor Summit on February 24 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, so it is our duty to invite big houses to the Summit and work on all kinds of possibilities. I visited various cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata for the same. Today, after Mumbai, Pune is a big place in Maharashtra, where big players or investors from many sectors meet, thereby we will put our policies in front of them, amining they should become a part of our industrialization campaign. I am going to invite them and hope for good results," the CM added.

The state government is preparing to work towards the progress of both the state and the country while fulfilling the hopes of youth, women, the poor, and farmers in the state. "Let us all resolve to participate in India's development activities under the leadership of PM Modi and make Madhya Pradesh the number one state in the country," he added. (ANI)

