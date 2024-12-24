Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended Pandit Kamal Kishore Nagar's Shrimad Bhagwat Katha at Chittaura village in Indore district on Tuesday and also sought his blessings on the occasion.

"I am happy to be here at the Chittaura Gaushala, Sanwer tehsil in Indore. I also came to seek the blessings of Pandit Kamal Kishore Nagar, who continuously supports Gaushalas through Bhagwat Katha. We have also launched several Gaushala and Gopalan projects across the state to promote animal husbandry. The livelihoods of the poor can also be enhanced through animal husbandry. It is a matter of good fortune for us that Lord Krishna has always inspired people towards Gopalan. On this occasion, I took blessings from Pandit ji and hope that people will work for the betterment of the area," CM Yadav told ANI.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav expressed his pleasure at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state on December 25, during which he will lay the foundation for the Ken-Betwa river linking project, marking the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"I am glad that PM Modi is coming to bless Madhya Pradesh with the Ken-Betwa river link project. This project will irrigate about 10 lakh hectares of land, provide drinking water to around 50 lakh to 1 crore people, and supply water to many industries. I welcome him to the land of Madhya Pradesh," the CM said.

Additionally, the Chief Minister spoke about his meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, where he informed him about the development works and progress of Madhya Pradesh.

"I met the Union Home Minister yesterday and briefed him on Madhya Pradesh's development. His blessings are always with us. As our government completed one year, he extended his blessings to us. He also assured me that he will soon visit Madhya Pradesh to discuss matters related to some departments, including the cooperative and home departments," Yadav added.

The CM further mentioned that he had informed Union Minister Shah about the progress made in eradicating the Naxal movement from the state. He stated that the state government was playing an active role and his target was to eliminate the Naxal movement by 2026. (ANI)

