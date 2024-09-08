Damoh (MP), Sep 8 (PTI) Four girls, aged between 9 and 13, drowned in a pond on Sunday evening in the Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand region, an official said.

According to Nohta police station in-charge Arvind Singh Lodhi, the girls had accompanied their parents to a religious function at a temple near Doomar village, about 35 km from the district headquarters.

Around 6 pm, three of the girls, identified as Maya Lodhi (9), Rajeshwari Lodhi (12) and Princy Singh (12), entered a nearby pond but started sinking.

Ragini Lodhi (13) jumped into the water body to save them, but all four girls drowned, the official said.

The bodies have been retrieved and autopsies will conducted on them on Monday morning, the official said, adding that a probe into the drowning is underway.

