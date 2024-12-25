Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): A group of around 100 people attacked the Municipal Corporation Team, who went to remove illegal enclosures located in the Chandan Nagar area in Indore and to shift cows from there to Hatod Gaushala on Wednesday morning, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner said.

The attackers also vandalised the vehicles of the Municipal Corporation and three employees were also injured in the incident. They were admitted to the hospital and doctors said their health condition was fine, he added.

"Under the continuous action of Municipal Corporation Indore against illegal encroachment and illegal enclosures, actions were taken against these two illegal enclosures located in Chandan Nagar on Wednesday. Cows located there were being taken to our Gaushala located in Hatod. In the meantime, around 100 of people stopped our vehicles and attacked our team and vandalised the vehicles," said Shivam Verma, Commissioner, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

"Three of our employees were injured in the incident. We have spoken to the doctor and all of them are fine as of now. Now, we will take further steps into the matter and lodged a complaint with the police. We shifted around 75 cows from the illegal enclosures. We take good care of cows at our Hatod Gaushala," he added.

He further emphasised that Indore Municipal Corporation worked according to the instruction of the Chief Minister. Since those were illegal enclosures, action was taken against them. Additionally, residents were constantly complaining that these fences were being built on the drain, which causes nuisance and also proper care of cows should be observed.

When there is a proper Gaushala, they should be kept there. Proper arrangements are being maintained in Hatod Gaushala which is owned by the Municipal Corporation, the commissioner said.

"We will lodge a complaint and police will take further action against the people who were involved in the attack on our team. We will follow the legal process and strict action will be taken," he added. (ANI)

