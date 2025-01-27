New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh held multiple roadshows in Delhi on Monday, appealing to people to vote for the party in the upcoming assembly elections.

The former cricketer held roadshows in Krishna Nagar, Shahdara and Laxmi Nagar assembly constituencies, rallying support for party candidates Vikas Bagga, Padma Shri Jitender Singh Shunty and B B Tyagi.

Addressing the crowds, Singh said the people of Delhi have faith in party chief Arvind Kejriwal and they trust his leadership.

He said Kejriwal has already delivered on key promises such as free electricity, water, improved schools, mohalla clinics and hospitals, and assured voters the party's 15 guarantees would also be fulfilled after the elections.

"It feels great to be among you all," Singh said during the roadshow. "I am confident that the AAP will secure a massive victory."

Delhi will go to polls on February 5, and the results will be announced on February 8.

