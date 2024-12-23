Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta has issued summons to Saurabh Sharma, a former constable of the State Road Transportation Department, along with his wife, mother, and associates Sharad Jaiswal and Chetan Singh Gaur, for questioning in connection with a corruption case, according to an official release issued on Monday.

A case has been registered against Sharma under sections 13(1)B and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as stated in the release.

Also Read | Child Porn on OnlyFans: Investigator Reports 26 Suspected Underage Accounts on Adult Website, Prompting Removal of Content Featuring Child Sex Abuse.

Following a complaint, the Lokayukta conducted search operations on December 19 and 20, uncovering assets suspected to be disproportionate to Saurabh Sharma's known sources of income.

Assets worth several crores were recovered from two residences linked to the accused, located at E-7/78 and E-7/657 in Arera Colony, Bhopal. At the E-7/78 residence, authorities seized vehicles, household items, jewellery, and cash amounting to approximately Rs3.86 crore. From the shared office at E-7/657, which is jointly held with Chetan Singh Gaur, additional assets, including silver and cash, were valued at Rs4.12 crore. The total value of assets recovered from both locations is estimated to be around Rs7.98 crore.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Municipal Elections 2025: Civic Polls To Be Held on January 23; Results on January 25, Announces EC.

In a related development, Bhopal police and Income Tax (IT) officials recovered 52 kg of gold worth over Rs40 crore and Rs9.86 crore in cash from an abandoned car. The car, bearing a number plate registered as MP 07 (Gwalior RTO) under the name of Chetan Singh Gaur, was discovered late at night on December 19 near Mendori-Kushalpur Road under Ratibad police station limits. Upon receiving information, officials seized the car and its contents.

The Lokayukta has requested information from the IT Department regarding the cash and gold recovered from the abandoned car registered in Gaur's name. This evidence will be incorporated into the ongoing investigation, as per the release.

Additionally, property records retrieved during the searches at the accused's house and office will undergo detailed scrutiny to determine investment amounts and identify the involvement of other individuals in the case.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)