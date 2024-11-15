Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police arrested six people, including two women in connection with abduction and rape of a minor girl in Indore district, a police officer said on Friday.

The action was taken following the 17-year-old girl lodged a complaint at Chandan Nagar police station in the city on Thursday, November 14, the police added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Indore Zone 4), Rishikesh Meena told ANI, "Yesterday, a minor girl had lodged a complaint at Chandan Nagar police station that she was in contact with a woman named Komal alias Ayesha, and her husband Mohammad Adil alias Golu, residents of Dwarkapuri in Indore for a few months. Both of them gained the minor's trust and introduced her to a man named Prakash, a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat for a wedding purpose."

But as soon as the girl came to know about the money deal between Komal and Prakash, she stayed there for two days and then escaped from there to Indore and then lodged a complaint to the police about the matter, DCP Meena said.

"Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against seven persons and seeing the seriousness of the matter, the police arrested six persons. Komal, her husband and four others, including a woman who were involved in taking the minor to Gujarat. The minor had told the police that Komal had taken Rs 1.80 lakh from Rajkot man Prakash. Though we are investigating the matter in detail," the officer said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to probe the case and strict action will be taken into the matter, he added.

"The FIR has been under sections of 137 (kidnapping), 64 (rape) and 3(5) (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Bharatia Nyay Sahita (BNS). Further sections of Human trafficking and others will be imposed based on the investigation. Rajkot man Prakash has also been accused in the case and a team has been sent to nab him," the officer further said.

Further probe into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

