Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police registered a case against an unknown person for tampering posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav placed at a bus stop in the capital city on Thursday, a police official said.

The Bus stop is located in front of Government Subhash Excellence School situated in Shivaji Nagar locality under the jurisdiction of Habibganj police station in the city. Some unknown person wrote objectionable comments and poured inks on the photo in the poster.

Upon getting the information about the matter, the police reached the spot and began an investigation into the matter. Besides, the municipal corporation lodged a complaint about the matter, following which the police registered an FIR at Habibganj police station under relevant sections and started the search to nab the accused.

Habibganj police station in charge Ajay Kumar Soni told ANI, "The matter came to light on Thursday afternoon and upon receiving the information, the police team reached the spot. Posters were put up at the bus stop which some anti-social elements tampered with, wrote something absurd and poured ink on it. We immediately began the investigation into the matter."

Additionally, the police also received a complaint from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation. Following which, they registered a case against an unknown person under relevant section and initiated the further proceedings, the police officer said.

Two police teams are constituted to probe the matter and CCTV footage of the nearby areas are being checked. The police team are searching for the person who has done it, the Habibganj police station in charge said, adding that they would nab the accused as early as possible.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

