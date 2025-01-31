Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at various locations in Madhya Pradesh linked to a private firm, the director of the company, Payal Modi attempted suicide by consuming poison at her residence in Bhopal on Thursday.

She has been admitted to a private hospital in the city and undergoing treatment. Her health was said to be stable on Friday morning, according to doctors.

Also Read | PM Modi US Visit: India, US Working on Early Visit of PM Narendra Modi to America, Says MEA.

Payal's husband and Managing Director (MD) of the company, Kisan Modi alleged that relatives of Union Minister Chirag Paswan were "torturing" his family and company, by misusing his power, and they "unnecessarily lodged" an FIR against the company at EOW and got the ED raids.

He further added that his wife left a suicide not in which everything was mentioned which he handed over to the police.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Draw: Real Madrid vs Manchester City Headlines Exciting List of UCL Matches (Check Fixtures).

Nonetheless, the police said that the statement of Payal was not recorded yet and the investigation into the matter would begin once recording the statement.

Company's MD Kisan Modi told reporters, "A person tries to commit suicide when being tortured. If she (Payal Modi) would not have attempted, probably I would. One Chandra Prakash Pandey was a director of our company before and he is brother-in-law (Jija) of Union Minister Chirag Paswan and his brother Ved Prakash Pandey is a spokesperson of LJP (Lok Janshakti Party). By misusing the power, he is threatening my company and my family and giving death threats. He unnecessarily lodged an FIR against the company at EOW and got the ED raids."

Kisan Modi further alleged that his license was cancelled by "manipulating" FSSAI and an RTI acitivist demanded Rs 5 crore from him. He said that "no action" has been taken despite lodging complaint with the police.

"Four days ago, he challenged and said that I would get to know on January 29 what the raid actually is. He called me on January 26 and asked which flat I own in Chunabhatti locality. I told him as we were in compromise talks. I went to his house in Patna and his parents assured me everything was getting alright. But as soon as I left, he started changing his shade," he said.

"I actually don't know whether Pasawn is aware of it or not. By manipulating FSSAI, my license was cancelled and the pollution department put up a notice on my factory and stopped it for 45 days. One Bhagwan Singh Rajput, an RTI activist associated with Pandey, demanded Rs 5 crores money from me. I had also lodged a complaint for this purpose in Habibganj police station but no action has been taken yet," Kisan Modi said.

He further claimed that they also tried to frame him in the Tirupati temple ghee controversy and linked his name but he had not supplied any ghee there.

"So far no documents have been confiscated about irregularities. I am cooperating with the investigation and I am not going anywhere. My wife has left a suicide note before attempting suicide and I have handed it over to ASI SK Gurjar. Everything is mentioned in it. Her health is quite serious and I have to shift her to AIIMS," he said.

"I demand an FIR should be registered against Bhagwan Singh Rajput, Chand Prakash Pandey and Ved Prakash Pandey and action should be taken against them. I tried to talk to Chirag Paswan several times but he did not," he added.

On the other hand, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chunabhatti, Anjali Singh Raghuvanshi said that the police received information about the matter from the private hospital where the woman was admitted on Thursday. The statement was yet to be recorded and a probe would begin after the statement.

"We received information last night at around 9 pm from a private hospital that a woman, Payal Modi, has tried to commit suicide by consuming poison. According to doctors, the woman is stable but she is not in a condition to record a statement. So further investigation into the matter will be initiated after her statement," Raghuvanshi said.

As far as the suicide note is concerned, first of all the statement of woman will be recorded and thereafter further investigation will be proceeded, she added.

On January 29, the ED's action against Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd and its director came as part of a larger crackdown on alleged food adulteration and fraudulent trade practices. Authorities are examining financial records and other documents to determine the scale of the alleged violations.

Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd, established in 2013 and headquartered in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, is a prominent manufacturer and exporter of dairy products. Operating under the brand name "Milk Magic," the company offers a diverse range of products, including various types of paneer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)