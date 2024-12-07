Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Evaluation Committee (DISHA) in the district Collectorate Conference hall in madhya Pradesh's Vidisha.

During the meeting, Singh reviewed the implementation of various schemes and provided necessary directions in the meeting.

In a post on X, Shivraj Singh Chouhan's office said, "Hon'ble Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji today chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Evaluation Committee (DISHA) in the District Collectorate Conference Hall in Vidisha. He reviewed the implementation of various schemes and provided necessary directions."

"On this occasion, the in-charge minister of Vidisha district, Shri @Lakhan_BJP ji, Vidisha MLA Shri @MukeshTandonBJP ji, Basoda MLA Shri Hari Singh Raghuvanshi ji, Kurwai MLA Shri @HariSapre ji, Sironj MLA Shri @Umakant80 ji, Shamshabad MLA Shri Surya Prakash Meena ji, along with other distinguished public representatives and district administration officials, were present," the post further reads.

After the meeting the Union Minister said, "Today the meeting of the District has concluded... We reviewed certain schemes that included many different schemes, but along with them, we all decided in the meeting that we should touch more dimensions in terms of the development and public welfare of Vidisha district."

"How to implement the schemes that are running in an ideal way. How can Vidisha district get the benefit of the double-engine government... This was discussed... After considering all the aspects, a meeting related to the implementation of the ongoing schemes was held here," he added.

He further said that the employment-orientated schemes of Lakhpati Didi Abhiyan are associated with the sisters of the Vidisha district.

"Women have increased their income to more than 1 lakh by joining many employment-orientated schemes... We will decide the priority as to which works are necessary for the district," he added. (ANI)

