Mumbai, March 9: A 64-year-old woman allegedly jumped from the roof of a building in Dadar's west area, said Mumbai police on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Rohini Ramesh Patil who was battling cancer and was allegedly suffering from depression, said the police.

A case has been registered under ADR (Accidental death report), added the police. The woman used to go for a walk on the roof of the building every morning.

She went to the roof of the building and after some time her body was found in the compound of the building. Further probe is underway.

