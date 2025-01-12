Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): In a major milestone for Mumbai's metro network, the Chief Commissioner of Rail Safety (CCRS) from New Delhi has granted safety certification for the regular authorisation of Mumbai Metro Line 7 (Red Line) and Metro Line 2A (Yellow Line).

This achievement marks the successful compliance with all conditions set during the provisional authorisation, enabling unrestricted operations at a full capacity speed of 80 kilometres per hour, an increase from the previous temporary speed limit of 50-60 kilometres per hour at specific locations.

Both metro lines, operated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), play a vital role in alleviating congestion on Mumbai's busiest routes.

Metro Line 2A spans 18.6 km from Dahisar to DN Nagar with 17 stations, while Metro Line 7 covers 16.5 km from Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E) with 13 stations. Together, they serve over 2.5 lakh daily passengers, with cumulative ridership exceeding 15 crore since operations began.

MMRDA's efforts to implement state-of-the-art technology--such as driverless-capable trainsets, CBTC signalling, platform screen doors, and innovative ticketing systems--demonstrate its commitment to providing Mumbai with a safe, eco-friendly, and efficient metro network.

These metro lines are pivotal in achieving the Chief Minister's vision of "Mumbai in Minutes."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "The regular authorization for Metro Lines 7 and 2A is a step closer to transforming Mumbai into a world-class city with an efficient transport network. This achievement reflects our government's commitment to providing sustainable, time-saving, and eco-friendly mobility options for Mumbaikars. With this development, we are delivering on our promise to make Mumbai's public transport system the backbone of its progress."

Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman MMRDA Eknath Shinde commented, "Mumbai's metro expansion is a game changer for the city, and the regular authorization of Metro Lines 7 and 2A is a testament to MMRDA's dedication to its vision. This will significantly reduce congestion on key routes and improve the quality of life for commuters. We remain committed to further developing Mumbai's metro network to meet the demands of our ever-growing city."

Metropolitan Commissioner, Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS said, "This milestone reflects MMRDA's relentless efforts to adhere to the highest safety standards and operational excellence. The removal of speed restrictions and the safety certification by CCRS will enhance the metro experience and it will help to achieve our goal of 'Mumbai in Minutes'. (ANI)

