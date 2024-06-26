Mumbai, June 26: Two children and the cleaner of a school bus were injured after its driver rammed the vehicle into the side wall of the JJ flyover in south Mumbai on Wednesday, an official said. The bus driver, identified as Lalu Kumar Kantu Rajbhar, has been arrested, said the official from Pydhonie police station. The bus was carrying students of Anjuman-I-Islam's Allana English High School near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus when it met with the accident on the JJ flyover, he said. Mumbai School Bus Accident: Two Kids and Cleaner Injured After Bus Carrying Children Meets With Accident on JJ Flyover (See Pics and Video).

Rajbhar tried to overtake a vehicle but lost control of the bus which hit a side wall of the overpass, the official said. Two students and the cleaner of the bus sustained injuries and were taken to two different hospitals, the official said. Their condition is stated to be stable, he said. Mumbai Tragedy: Hotelier Vijay Asrani Dies During Morning Walk After Metal Block Falls Off Truck and Hits His Head in Bandra, Driver Arrested.

School Bus Accident at JJ Flyover

Rajbhar has been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving), the official added.

